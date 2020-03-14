Roundup: Pioneers hurlers combine to one-hit Cyclones

ELIZABETHTON — Garrett Leonard and Kaleb Swanson combined to hurl a one-hitter Friday night, headlining the David Crockett baseball team’s 6-3 win over Elizabethton on Joe O’Brien Field.

Leonard put in 5 1/3 innings, allowing a Karson Dillard single and three runs, two of them earned. Swanson finished up for a five-out save.

The Cyclones still managed to take a 2-0 lead into the top of the fifth, which is when Crockett did all of its scoring. The Pioneers pulled even on Swanson’s two-run base knock. Two batters later, with Dakota Stout aboard on a walk, Hayden Osburn lined a run-scoring hit to left field.

An error in left followed by a wild pitch enabled Crockett to double its scoring total.

Isaac Stephens went 2-for-3, Cade Larkins was 2-for-4 and Leonard finished 2-for-5 to anchor a 12-hit Pioneers output.

Dillard finished 1-for-2, scored twice and swiped a pair of bases. Evan Carter stole three bases.

Warren County 3, Dobyns-Bennett 1

MURFREESBORO — The Indians failed to get a hit but walked 10 times in their Grand Slam Challenge loss.

Seven of those free passes came off Warren County starter Heath Krykindell, who toiled 2 1/3 innings. D-B drew three consecutive one-out walks in the bottom of the first inning, setting up a Jaden Alderson sacrifice fly that tied the game.

The teams remained deadlocked until Weston Wilson delivered an RBI single in the fifth.

Jake Timbes, Sam Ritz and Alderson garnered two walks apiece. D-B starter Matthew Moore went the distance.

Riverdale 7, Dobyns-Bennett 0

MURFREESBORO — In other Grand Slam Challenge action, D-B struck out 14 times and managed just one hit against Riverdale pitching.

Joey Mitchell racked up nine strikeouts over five innings, yielding only Derek Thurston’s two-out single in the fourth.

The Indians hurt their chances with five errors that saddled starting pitcher Turner Stout with five unearned runs. Stout pitched five innings and allowed seven runs total.

Dobyns-Bennett 3, Summit 3

MURFREESBORO — After building a 3-0 lead through two, D-B wound up settling for an eight-inning tie against Summit on Thursday in the Grand Slam Challenge.

The Tribe’s Dalton Harkleroad was 2-for-3 with a walk. D-B starter Sebastian Fugate amassed nine strikeouts over five innings before Jake Timbes hurled three shutout frames, fanning four.

Daniel Boone 9, Riverdale 2

MURFREESBORO — A steady Trailblazers assault led by Colby Backus (3-for-4), Cade Elliott (2-for-2, 2 runs) and Brody Goodman (2-for-4, 3 RBIs) proved too much for Riverdale on Thursday in the Grand Slam Challenge.

Backus, Goodman, Ryne Haney and Gaven Jones had a double each, and Haney added a 2-for-5 showing to a 12-hit Boone effort.

Winning pitcher Jones held Riverdale to one run over 4 2/3 innings. Goodman finished up.

SOFTBALL

Tennessee High 5, Sullivan South 3

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Anna Craddock belted a two-run, go-ahead double in the bottom of the sixth inning, then scored on Makenzie Orfield’s follow-up two-bagger to lift the Lady Vikings on Friday.

Sullivan South went up by one run with its three-run fourth, which saw Bradley Warner stroke a two-run single before Lauren Richardson induced a bases-loaded walk.

Lakelyn Ziegler doubled and scored twice in a 2-for-3 showing for Tennessee High, which got three RBIs from Craddock.

Warner finished 1-for-1. Richardson drew two walks, and she and Susie Chatman each went 1-for-2.

Bailey Lamb tossed 3 2/3 shutout innings for the win.

Johnson County 9, Sullivan East 8

BLUFF CITY — Emmy Miller went 3-for-4 to lead the Lady Longhorns to the seesaw Three Rivers Conference win on Thursday.

Down 3-0, Johnson County erased that deficit with a seven-run third. The Lady Patriots responded, eventually taking an 8-7 edge with three runs in the fifth.

Johnson County pushed across two in the top of the sixth. Maddi Eddington and Hannah Brooks each finished with two of Johnson County’s 11 hits.

East banged out 14 hits with Cayden Bawgus going 3-for-4, including a two-run homer, with three RBIs.

Lexie McDuffie, Emma Timbs and Katie Botts added two hits apiece for East, and McDuffie drove in two runs. Abby Lacey scored three times.