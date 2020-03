No. 6 Wildcats lead SEC tournament field

The Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament opens Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville with a pair of first-round games.

Sixth-ranked Kentucky holds the No. 1 seed and plays its first game Friday following a double bye.

Eighth-seeded Tennessee plays No. 9 seed Alabama on Thursday at 1 p.m.

SEC MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

At Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

First Round

(All times Eastern)

Wednesday, March 11

Mississippi vs. Georgia, 7 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, 9:30 p.m.

Second Round

Thursday, March 12

Tennessee vs. Alabama, 1 p.m.

Florida vs. Mississippi-Georgia winner, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Missouri, 7 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Arkansas-Vanderbilt winner, 9:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 13

Kentucky vs. Tennessee-Alabama winner, 1 p.m.

Mississippi State vs. Florida/Mississippi-Georgia winner, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn vs. Texas A&M-Missouri winner, 7 p.m.

LSU vs. South Carolina/Arkansas-Vanderbilt winner, 9:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday, March 14

Kentucky/Tennessee-Alabama winner vs. Mississippi State/Florida—Mississippi-Georgia winner, 1 p.m.

Auburn/Texas A&M-Missouri winner winner vs. LSU/South Carolina—Arkansas-Vanderbilt winner, 3:30 p.m.

Championship

Sunday, March 15

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.