Dean, McAmis, Thompson, Bostic earn top honors in Region 2D

ALL-REGION 2D BOYS TEAMS
Player of the Year
Bradley Dean, Gate City, Sr.
Coach of the Year
T.J. McAmis, Wise Central
First Team
Bradley Dean, Gate City, Sr.
Isaiah McAmis, Wise Central, Sr.
Elijah Hayes, Wise Central, Sr.
Cade Simmons, Richlands, Sr.
Alex Rasnick, Union, Jr.
David Graves, Graham, So.
Sage Potts, Lebanon, Jr.
Gabe Brown, Ridgeview, Jr.
Chance Dawson, Graham, Sr.
Second Team
Jacob Whitaker, Lee High, Sr.
Gavin Austin, Virginia High, Sr.
Luke Wess, Richlands, Jr.
Jon Compton, Gate City, Sr.
Kyle Robinson, Marion, Sr.
Reed Samuel John Battle, Sr.
Josiah Jordan, Tazewell, Jr.
Sean Cusano, Union, Fr.
ALL-MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT BOYS TEAMS
Player of the Year
Bradley Dean, Gate City, Sr.
Coach of the Year
T.J. McAmis, Wise Central
First Team
Bradley Dean, Gate City, Sr.
Isaiah McAmis, Wise Central, Sr.
Elijah Hayes, Wise Central, Sr.
Alex Rasnick, Union, Jr.
Gabe Brown, Ridgeview, Jr.
Jacob Whitaker, Lee High, Sr.
Jon Compton, Gate City, Sr.
Reed Samuel, John Battle, Sr.
Chase Hungate, Abingdon, Jr.
Jake Thacker, Abingdon, Jr.
Second Team
Sean Cusano, Union
Austin Mullins, Ridgeview
Bradley Bunch, Union
Dylan Fannon, Union
Jake O’Quinn, Abingdon
Andrew Hensley, Gate City
Luke Reed, Gate City
Jordan Bishop, Wise Central
Zach Smith, John Battle
Honorable Mention
Abingdon — River Carter; Ridgeview — Brody Counts, Trenton Adkins; Lee High — Jackson Collier; Wise Central — Ben Brickey, Brody Allis
ALL-REGION 2D GIRLS TEAMS
Player of the Year
Sarah Thompson, Gate City, Jr.
Coach of the Year
Kory Bostic, Union
First Team
Sarah Thompson, Gate City, Jr.
Averie Price, Lebanon, Sr.
Jayda Smith, Union, Sr.
Brooklyn Frazier, Ridgeview, So.
Ale Sydnor, Virginia High, Sr.
Kara Long, Lebanon, Sr.
Hannah Carter, Wise Central, Sr.
Hailey Sutherland, Ridgeview, So.
Amber Kimberlin, Marion, So.
Second Team
Emili Brooks, Union, Sr.
Bethany Smith, John Battle, Sr.
Heather Lipps, Union, Sr.
Lauren Earls, Richlands, Sr.
Maria Wilson, Virginia High, So.
Anna Hagy, Marion, So.
Lexi Herald, Tazewell, Jr.
ALL-MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT GIRLS TEAMS
Player of the Year
Class 3, Peyton Carter, Abingdon, Sr.
Class 2, Sarah Thompson, Gate City, Jr.
Coach of the Year
Jimmy Brown, Abingdon
First Team
Peyton Carter, Abingdon, Sr.
Sarah Thompson, Gate City, Jr.
Jayda Smith, Union, Sr.
Brooklyn Frazier, Ridgeview, So.
Hannah Carter, Wise Central, Sr.
Hailey Sutherland, Ridgeview, So.
Emili Brooks, Union, Sr.
Emily Breeding, Abingdon, Sr.
Bethany Smith, John Battle, Sr.
Second Team
Sarah Walters, Abingdon, Sr.
Heather Lipps, Union, Sr.
Cassie Farley, Abingdon, Sr.
Cassidy Thomas, Ridgeview, Jr.
Macey Mullins, Gate City, So.
Jill Sturgill, Wise Central, So.
Abby Slagle, Union, Fr.
Morgan Blevins, Abingdon, Jr.
Honorable Mention
Lee High — Kandace Quillen, Sr., Pauline Tolentino, Lee High, Sr.; John Battle — Anna McKee, So.; Union — Jaylan Webb, Sr., Brooke Bailey, Union, Fr.; Wise Central — Hannah McAmis, Jr., Callie Mullins, Jr.; Gate City — Sam Jerrell, Sr., Kendal Quillen, Sr., Riley Houseright, So.; Ridgeview — Hunter Grant, Sr., Shae Sutherland, Sr.