Dean, McAmis, Thompson, Bostic earn top honors in Region 2D

From staff reports • Mar 14, 2020 at 10:32 PM

The 2019-20 All-Region 2D and All-Mountain 7 District boys and girls basketball teams, as voted by the coaches:

ALL-REGION 2D BOYS TEAMS

Player of the Year

Bradley Dean, Gate City, Sr.

Coach of the Year

T.J. McAmis, Wise Central

First Team

Bradley Dean, Gate City, Sr.

Isaiah McAmis, Wise Central, Sr.

Elijah Hayes, Wise Central, Sr.

Cade Simmons, Richlands, Sr.

Alex Rasnick, Union, Jr.

David Graves, Graham, So.

Sage Potts, Lebanon, Jr.

Gabe Brown, Ridgeview, Jr.

Chance Dawson, Graham, Sr.

Second Team

Jacob Whitaker, Lee High, Sr.

Gavin Austin, Virginia High, Sr.

Luke Wess, Richlands, Jr.

Jon Compton, Gate City, Sr.

Kyle Robinson, Marion, Sr.

Reed Samuel John Battle, Sr.

Josiah Jordan, Tazewell, Jr.

Sean Cusano, Union, Fr.

ALL-MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT BOYS TEAMS

Player of the Year

Bradley Dean, Gate City, Sr.

Coach of the Year

T.J. McAmis, Wise Central

First Team

Bradley Dean, Gate City, Sr.

Isaiah McAmis, Wise Central, Sr.

Elijah Hayes, Wise Central, Sr.

Alex Rasnick, Union, Jr.

Gabe Brown, Ridgeview, Jr.

Jacob Whitaker, Lee High, Sr.

Jon Compton, Gate City, Sr.

Reed Samuel, John Battle, Sr.

Chase Hungate, Abingdon, Jr.

Jake Thacker, Abingdon, Jr.

Second Team

Sean Cusano, Union

Austin Mullins, Ridgeview

Bradley Bunch, Union

Dylan Fannon, Union

Jake O’Quinn, Abingdon

Andrew Hensley, Gate City

Luke Reed, Gate City

Jordan Bishop, Wise Central

Zach Smith, John Battle

Honorable Mention

Abingdon — River Carter; Ridgeview — Brody Counts, Trenton Adkins; Lee High — Jackson Collier; Wise Central — Ben Brickey, Brody Allis

ALL-REGION 2D GIRLS TEAMS

Player of the Year

Sarah Thompson, Gate City, Jr.

Coach of the Year

Kory Bostic, Union

First Team

Sarah Thompson, Gate City, Jr.

Averie Price, Lebanon, Sr.

Jayda Smith, Union, Sr.

Brooklyn Frazier, Ridgeview, So.

Ale Sydnor, Virginia High, Sr.

Kara Long, Lebanon, Sr.

Hannah Carter, Wise Central, Sr.

Hailey Sutherland, Ridgeview, So.

Amber Kimberlin, Marion, So.

Second Team

Emili Brooks, Union, Sr.

Bethany Smith, John Battle, Sr.

Heather Lipps, Union, Sr.

Lauren Earls, Richlands, Sr.

Maria Wilson, Virginia High, So.

Anna Hagy, Marion, So.

Lexi Herald, Tazewell, Jr.

ALL-MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT GIRLS TEAMS

Player of the Year

Class 3, Peyton Carter, Abingdon, Sr.

Class 2, Sarah Thompson, Gate City, Jr.

Coach of the Year

Jimmy Brown, Abingdon

First Team

Peyton Carter, Abingdon, Sr.

Sarah Thompson, Gate City, Jr.

Jayda Smith, Union, Sr.

Brooklyn Frazier, Ridgeview, So.

Hannah Carter, Wise Central, Sr.

Hailey Sutherland, Ridgeview, So.

Emili Brooks, Union, Sr.

Emily Breeding, Abingdon, Sr.

Bethany Smith, John Battle, Sr.

Second Team

Sarah Walters, Abingdon, Sr.

Heather Lipps, Union, Sr.

Cassie Farley, Abingdon, Sr.

Cassidy Thomas, Ridgeview, Jr.

Macey Mullins, Gate City, So.

Jill Sturgill, Wise Central, So.

Abby Slagle, Union, Fr.

Morgan Blevins, Abingdon, Jr.

Honorable Mention

Lee High — Kandace Quillen, Sr., Pauline Tolentino, Lee High, Sr.; John Battle — Anna McKee, So.; Union — Jaylan Webb, Sr., Brooke Bailey, Union, Fr.; Wise Central — Hannah McAmis, Jr., Callie Mullins, Jr.; Gate City — Sam Jerrell, Sr., Kendal Quillen, Sr., Riley Houseright, So.; Ridgeview — Hunter Grant, Sr., Shae Sutherland, Sr.

