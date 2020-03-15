2,000-point scorer Dean Southwest Virginia POY

For the third straight year, Gate City boys basketball had a player surpass the 2,000-point mark for his career.

And for the third straight year, a Blue Devil is the Times News Southwest Virginia Player of the Year.

Bradley Dean heads up the 2019-20 All-Southwest Virginia team, following Mac McClung from two seasons ago and Zac Ervin from last season. The trio’s accomplishment made Gate City the first public high school in the nation to have three consecutive 2,000-point scorers.

This season, Dean scored 862 points, averaging 29.7 per game, and led the Blue Devils to the VHSL Class 2 championship game. He finished his high school career with 2,230 points.

Dean’s coach, Scotty Vermillion, is the Times News Coach of the Year.

Vermillion, who has been at the helm of the Gate City program for 17 years, directed the Blue Devils into the state championship game for the fifth time and to the eighth state final four appearance during his tenure.

The veteran coach has 450 career wins, including 24 this season. This season’s slate included another unbeaten Mountain 7 District run as well as Mountain 7 tournament and Region 2D tournament championships.

Joining Dean on the all-star first team are Wise Central seniors Isaiah McAmis and Elijah Hayes, Eastside’s Ethan Powers, Union’s Alex Rasnick and Abingdon’s Chase Hungate.

Junior Gabe Brown of Ridgeview is the defensive player of the year and Union freshman Sean Cusano is the underclassman of the year.

Second-team selections are Lee High’s Jacob Whitaker, Union’s Bradley Bunch, J.I. Burton’s Trevor Culbertson, Twin Springs’ Connor Lane and Thomas Walker’s Caleb Yeary.

ISAIAH MCAMIS, WISE CENTRAL

McAmis, who plans on playing basketball next season at Virginia-Wise, helped lead Central to the best season in school history.

McAmis averaged 24 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.3 steals per game during the Warriors’ run to the VHSL Class 2 quarterfinals.

ELIJAH HAYES, WISE CENTRAL

Hayes was a force for Central this past season.

The senior finished the year averaging 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

Hayes has committed to play collegiately at Roanoke College.

ETHAN POWERS, EASTSIDE

Powers, the Cumberland District player of the year, finished off his high school basketball career with a strong season.

The Eastside senior, who scored over 1,800 points for his career, averaged 23 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 assists per game.

ALEX RASNICK, UNION

One of two juniors named to the first team, Rasnick was a leader for Union’s youthful squad this season.

Rasnick, who surpassed the 1,000-point career mark with another year to play, averaged 15 points and 2 assists per game this season. He connected on 90% of his free-throw attempts and hit 40% of his 3-point shots.

CHASE HUNGATE, ABINGDON

Hungate, a junior, led Abingdon’s offensive attack with an average of 16.7 points per game. He also grabbed rebounds 6.2-per-game clip.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Gabe Brown, Ridgeview

Brown was a force under the basket both defensively and offensively.

Against solid competition all season, the junior had 1.4 blocked shots and 1.7 steals per game. In addition, he averaged 17 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3 assists.

UNDERCLASSMAN OF THE YEAR

Sean Cusano, Union

Freshman Sean Cusano made a big impact for the Bears.

Cusano averaged 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists a game during his inaugural varsity season.

He was a threat on the inside and outside, making 60 shots from behind the 3-point line.

SECOND TEAM

JACOB WHITAKER, LEE HIGH

Whitaker was a key in Lee High’s resurgence on the Southwest Virginia basketball scene.

The senior averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds per game, connected on 46% of his 3-point attempts and hit 73% of his free-throw attempts.

BRADLEY BUNCH, UNION

Bunch came on strong as the season progressed.

The sophomore averaged 12 points and 7 rebounds per game for the Bears.

TREVOR CULBERTSON, J.I. BURTON

Culbertson emerged as a leader during his junior season.

The All-Cumberland District pick averaged 16.3 points, 6.8 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 steals for the Raiders.

CONNOR LANE, TWIN SPRINGS

As a freshman Lane scored 530 points for Twin Springs, averaging 20.5 points per game.

Lane also averaged 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game for the Titans.

CALEB YEARY, THOMAS WALKER

Yeary was a bright spot for Thomas Walker during a dismal season.

The junior, who has scored 1,340 career points, averaged 21.8 points per game this past season, while also leading his team in assists and steals.

The 2019-20 Times News All-Southwest Virginia girls team will be announced Monday.