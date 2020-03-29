McClung declares for draft

At least that’s the plan for now.

The 6-foot-2 Georgetown sophomore announced via social media Sunday afternoon that he has decided to enter the NBA draft, which is scheduled for June 25. However, he said he was maintaining his eligibility.

“I would like to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity,” McClung posted on Twitter. “I would also like to thank my parents, coach (Patrick) Ewing, along with his coaching staff, for believing in me and helping me become the player I am today.

“To the Georgetown faithful, thank you for giving me a new home!

“With that being said, I have decided to enter the 2020 NBA draft, while maintaining my eligibility. Thank you for all of your support and go Hoyas.”

The 2018 Gate City graduate is the leading scorer in VHSL history with 2,801 career points.

“It is very exciting for Mac and his family. All the hard work, hours of travel and investment, and belief in his abilities are continuing to pay off,” Gate City coach Scotty Vermillion, who directed McClung and his Blue Devils teammates to the 2018 state championship, said Sunday. “He gives the Lord the credit for this opportunity and will keep working very hard to reach his potential and succeed at the professional level. Mac is made for this.”

This season, McClung emerged as a team leader while leading the Hoyas in scoring with an average of 15.7 points per game. Despite battling a foot injury, McClung also averaged 2.4 assists and 1.4 assists while playing in 21 games.

During his first year at Georgetown, McClung made the Big East all-freshman team. He averaged 13.1 points per game, including scoring a career-high 38 against Little Rock.

COULD REMAIN A HOYA

McClung told ESPN Sunday that he has hired an agent but can still return to Georgetown, if he decides forgo the draft by June 15.

“I have submitted my form to the Undergraduate Advisory Committee, and sent in paperwork to the league office. I have also signed with an NBA/NCAA certified agent, which gives me an opportunity to go through this process while also maintaining eligibility,” he said in ESPN’s Jonathan Givony’s report. “Going through this NBA pre-draft process with all the unknown is very challenging for me. Not knowing if I will have the opportunity to work out for teams, or the status of the NBA combine make this process different. I understand that the NBA draft process will be different this year given the COVID-19 pandemic around the world. I am looking forward to getting feedback from NBA teams, as well as give NBA teams an opportunity to get to know me on a more personal level. I feel as if I have an obligation with the platform I have to remind people the importance of social distancing and staying home as much as possible.”

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA PROUD

Although his rise to the national stage has been quick, McClung continues to play with pride for Gate City — he prefaced his announcement tweet with “Just a kid from Gate City!!” — and all of Southwest Virginia.

"A lot of people have come to watch me play (at Georgetown) and they come up to me and tell me where they’re from. I sort of carry Southwest Virginia on my back when I play and it’s a great feeling to have that kind of support,” McClung said this week.