Eastman asks community to be example of social distancing to help stop spread of COVID-19

KINGSPORT – Due to the continuing increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in and around the region, Eastman is asking its employees and surrounding communities to be the example of actions that must be taken to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We are asking everyone in our communities to be a leader in demonstrating that social distancing is absolutely critical if we want to come out of this situation quicker by slowing the spread of the virus in our communities,” said Mark Cox, senior vice president and chief manufacturing, supply chain and engineering officer.

Eastman is asking everyone to follow social distancing guidelines both at work and outside of work and encourages others to do the same.

• Stay out of public places and only go to places outside of work that are absolutely critical, such as grocery pickup, pharmacy and critical medical appointments.

• Limit your interactions outside of work with only those in your household.

• Do not attend group activities and avoid settings of more than five people at a time.

• Encourage your family, friends and neighbors to practice the same guidelines.

• Practice enhanced hygiene and report any signs of illness immediately.

• Take advantage of nice weather by finding an activity outside that limits interaction with groups, such as taking a nice family hike or going to a remote area for a picnic.

• When possible, continue to support local businesses by ordering delivery or carry-out items.

“We continue to see an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the communities surrounding our sites and we can make a difference if we lead by example,” Cox said. “By making some sacrifices for the next few weeks, we can get through this and start to get our normal daily lives back on track.”