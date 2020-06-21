Holston Electric, TVA partner to innovate energy technologies

ROGERSVILLE — Holston Electric Cooperative and TVA are working together to innovate technologies that eventually will play a part in meeting future energy needs of HEC customers and the Tennessee Valley.

HEC and TVA employees will join forces to integrate smart technologies that include battery-energy storage, electric vehicle (EV) and connected community technologies across HEC’s service territory.

The partnership agreement calls for both HEC and TVA to support and promote joint learning and benefits, provide input and share information about technology development and future spinoffs.

“Exciting and innovative energy technologies”

The partners will share outcomes with other TVA local power companies and stakeholders and will have the option to present results in industry journals and conferences.

“At HEC, we are working to develop exciting and innovative energy technologies and methods,” said James Sandlin, the utility’s general manager. “We are excited to work with TVA on technologies that will ensure our customers will continue to enjoy reliable power at the lowest feasible rate, today and into the future.”

According to the agreement, HEC and TVA will study the potential of battery energy-storage technology in the distribution and transmission systems.

“Enhanced value and reliability to HEC’s customers”

The partners also will demonstrate how a connected Smart Grid can help reduce customer power interruptions and will work to integrate HEC’s service territory into the state-sponsored Drive Electric Tennessee initiative — a shared vision for electric transportation in the Volunteer State. The goal of the state’s Drive Electric program is to increase electric vehicle adoption across Tennessee in the next five to 10 years.

“We are pleased to have this opportunity to work closely with Holston Electric Cooperative,” said Joe Hoagland, TVA vice president, Innovation & Research. “Our partnership will provide enhanced value and reliability to HEC’s customers and, ultimately, for the nearly 10 million people who rely on TVA to deliver power throughout our seven-state region.”

Connected Communities

The TVA Connected Communities initiative promotes smart technologies integration by encouraging, enabling and supporting strategic applications of smart electric devices and sensors that collect data to help reduce carbon impacts, increase operational efficiency and enhance sustainability to improve the quality of life for people of the valley.

Battery Storage

The TVA/HEC Joint Battery Research Project examines shared battery benefits for the HEC distribution system and TVA transmission system. The project will investigate the integration of batteries into the grid and evaluate system benefits while providing energy storage capabilities. Results of the project will help create guidelines for planning, installing and integrating future battery assets throughout the Tennessee Valley.