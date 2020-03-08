Kingsport first-grader Kinsley Tucker delivers cupcakes for a cause

KINGSPORT — Kinsley’s Cupcakes may not be the best moneymaking model for a business because the young owner-operator gives away her product by the dozens.

But 7-year-old first-grader Kinsley Tucker is in it to help people in need and those who help people in need, not for the money.

Why cupcakes?

“Because everybody loves cupcakes,” Kinsley said in an interview Friday afternoon after a day at Johnson Elementary School.

Kinsley is very active in pageants. She will take part in the Miss Tennessee competition May 1, is a finalist in the Miss Tri-Cities pageant and will be competing soon in the Mini Miss Kingsport contest.

Her mother, Amber Tucker, said Kinsley started the cupcakes as her own community service project.

So far, her cupcake deliveries have included one March 1 to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, where she thanked deputies for their work in searching for missing Sullivan County toddler Evelyn Boswell, and to the Kingsport Police Department on March 3.

“She is with Kinsley’s Cupcakes on FB (Facebook) and she delivers cupcakes to people she feels like are in need or to people that help people in need as a thank you,” Amber said in a recent email.

“She has delivered to Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend and today (March 3) was going to donate to the Kitchen of Hope (Tuesday), but they were closed, so she took her four dozen cupcakes to the Kingsport City Police Department. They were next on her list,” Tucker said in the email. “She does pageants and has started this community service program because she loves helping people and thinks that cupcakes brighten people’s day like it brightens hers.”

Kinsley developed the cupcake program, which her mother said includes making at least four dozen at a time and delivering them about once a week. The next planned deliver is 100 cupcakes she will give out during a Sunday noon meal at the Salvation Army of Kingsport.

Sometimes Kinsley’s sister, 4-year-old Kennedy, helps with deliveries.