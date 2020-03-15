Kingsport, Sullivan County schools closing to curb spread of coronavirus

Public schools in Sullivan County — Bristol City, Kingsport City and Sullivan County — will be closed, effective immediately, through Friday, March 27. This includes all extracurricular and athletic activities.

The decision was announced in a joint letter to stakeholders at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The letter reads:

“Dear Families and Staff of Bristol, Kingsport, and Sullivan County Schools:

We have continued to consult with the Sullivan County Health Department since our last communication, receiving updates and information related to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and how it affects school operations.

As of 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020: With the support of the Sullivan County Health Department, Bristol City Schools, Kingsport City Schools, and Sullivan County Schools will be closed, effective immediately, through Friday, March 27, 2020. This includes all extra-curricular and athletic activities.

Please be aware that as we approach the end of this two-week closure, additional assessment will take place regarding when and how school will resume. Additional information will be communicated to you at that time with those details.

Also, each school district will be in communication with you with details specific to your individual situation regarding instruction, food, staff expectations, etc. Please be on the lookout for that information from your individual district.

As a community, we are all concerned with the health and well-being of our citizens and feel this is the most appropriate measure for Sullivan County’s students and families at this time. We thank you for your support during this time and wish all of our families the very best of health.”

The letter is signed by Dr. Annette Tudor, interim director, Bristol City Schools; Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, superintendent, Kingsport City Schools; and Dr. David Cox, director, Sullivan County Schools.