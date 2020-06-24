Central Florida gains commitment from Browder

Former Dobyns-Bennett football player Charlie Browder, who now plays for Christ School in Arden, N.C., has committed to the University of Central Florida. He announced his decision on Wednesday through his Twitter account.

“I would first like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the game that I love so much,” Browder wrote, before thanking “everyone that has coached me, in every sport I’ve had the ability to play. From elementary school to middle school and at both Dobyns-Bennett and Christ School, I have been blessed to be surrounded by so many people that want to help and see me succeed.”

Browder played for the Indians through his junior season, then transferred to Christ School. A three-star prospect, the 6-foot-7, 235-pound tight end reclassified and repeated his junior year by totaling 22 receptions for 275 yards and three touchdowns — helping the Greenies advance to the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship game (11-man division).

Collegiate offers came from more than 30 schools, including Power Five programs Arizona State, UCLA, Iowa State, North Carolina State, Michigan State, Syracuse, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Boston College, Kentucky and Maryland.

Browder, who graduates in 2021, ultimately chose the Golden Knights, an American Athletic Conference member of the Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision. UCF has gone 35-4 in the last three seasons, reaching double-digit wins each year.