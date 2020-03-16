Wise County prepares for impact of state minimum wage law

WISE — Wise County is now preparing for the budget impact of state minimum wage legislation awaiting Gov. Ralph Northam’s signature.

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday agreed to have County Administrator Mike Hatfield plan for the impact of an anticipated $2.25 hike in the federally mandated minimum wage now paid to Virginia workers.

Hatfield told the board at Thursday’s meeting that he could plan for the hike using one of three options:

— Raising the hourly wage of all employees making less than $9.50 to the $9.50 level effective Jan. 1, 2021 — the date that the legislation would become effective.

— Giving all county employees a $2.25 raise.

— Giving all employees a 31% pay raise, the equivalent of raising the minimum wage from $7.25 to $9.50.

Hatfield said the first option would cost about $26,600 for next fiscal year’s budget since it would become effective halfway through the fiscal year. That amount probably could be absorbed in the budget without the need for a real estate property tax increase, he said.

A $2.25 raise for all employees would cost about $600,000 for that first year, Hatfield said, while a 31% percent raise for the next fiscal year would cost about $1.51 million.

While Northam has 45 days to sign the minimum wage bill or recommend changes for another General Assembly budget session, Hatfield said waiting on state action would push into the county’s budget approval process.

Hatfield, recommending the first option, said he needed direction from the board to begin budget planning. Board Chairman John Schoolcraft and board members agreed that Hatfield should plan for the first option.