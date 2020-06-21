Get help completing your census and grab some pizza and swag

KINGSPORT — Have you completed your 2020 census? If you haven’t, there is still plenty of time to do so. There will be several events in the coming weeks to help answer questions about the census or assist those who need help filling it out.

— June 22: Roosevelt Elementary School gymnasium, 1051 Lake St., 5-7 p.m. At the event, staff will chat with visitors, talk about the importance of the census, and offer help with completing it. There will be pizza and refreshments for attendees, so feel free to bring the whole family!

— June 24: V.O. Dobbins Sr. Complex Douglass Room, 301 Louis St., 5-7 p.m. At this event, a Bays Mountain naturalist will be attending with a special animal guest, so be sure to bring the family. You will be able to learn more about the importance of getting a complete count in the 2020 census and will be able to receive help completing it if you have not done so. Refreshments and pizza will be provided.

— June 29: Girls Inc. of Kingsport, 1100 Girls Club Place, 5-7 p.m. As with the first two events, you will be able to learn about the importance of the 2020 census and will receive help completing it if you have not done so. Refreshments and pizza will be provided.

Please note, at the events, social distancing is recommended and masks are encouraged. Computers will be sanitized after each use and staff will be serving the food.

Getting an accurate count in next year’s U.S. census is important to Kingsport and Sullivan County. By completing the 2020 form, you can help our communities receive the funding, services, and business support they deserve and need. Over the 10-year span until the next census is conducted, tens of millions of dollars are at stake.

Please be sure to attend one of these events to ensure that all of our neighbors are counted. For more information about this year’s census or to fill out your census form online, visit 2020census.gov.