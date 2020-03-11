UVA Wise classes go online in response to COVID-19 situation

WISE – The University of Virginia’s College at Wise followed the lead on the University of Virginia Wednesday and ordered that students stay home after spring break and remaining spring semester classes be held online.

“In response to the growing concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise will offer classes online possibly the rest of the semester,” UVA Wise spokesperson Kathy Still said in a statement Wednesday. “The College will revisit the issue on April 5 to determine if the situation should continue.”

The college will give faculty a week to prepare before courses go completely online March 23. All non-essential travel for employees and students has been cancelled, and campus gatherings or events with 100 or more people are cancelled or postponed.

UVA Wise students who are away on spring break have been told to remain at home or return home if they have been away. Some international students and others with extenuating circumstances will be allowed to return to campus residence halls, and more information will be sent to them.

College officials said the new restrictions do not apply to athletic events or events at the David J. Prior Convocation Center, that that situation will be re-evaluated often.

College staff have been told to continue reporting to work as usual and take the recommended steps to prevent illness. Staff with questions or concerns should speak with their supervisors. Staff who feel sick are advised to stay home.

“We feel we are taking the right action to ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and our community,” Chancellor Donna P. Henry said Wednesday. “While we have not received word of a positive COVID-19 case in Wise or on campus, we plan to follow guidelines from the University of Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control to prevent its spread. We will reevaluate the situation in coming weeks and will make further decisions as Virginia and the nation deals with the virus.”

This story will be updated