Emergency declaration affects Southwest Virginia

WISE — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s declared state of emergency and additional orders Friday are combining with measures by some Southwest Virginia organizations as they plan for a statewide spread of the novel coronavirus and its COVID-19 disease.

Northam on Friday ordered the closing of all state K-12 schools for March 16-27, and other state agencies have followed with their own control measures.

The state Department of Corrections has canceled prisoner visits at all sites until further notice, although off-site video visitation is available. DOC will also start screening prisoners coming into state facilities from local jails.

DOC has also set up a COVID-19 public information line at (804) 887-8484.

For state employees in other agencies, emergency operation and paid leave policies are being updated, including teleworking for employees. State employees who have traveled to corona virus high-risk areas will be eligible for paid public health emergency leave. Official travel outside the state has also been stopped, with exceptions for interstate commuters and essential personnel.

For elderly and vulnerable residents, the departments of Medical Assistance Services and Social Services are preparing options for in-home care and food support, including working with local agencies and food pantries.

Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III on Friday announced new office hours and court system procedures to limit coronavirus spread or exposure. Office hours will be Monday through Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. and Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. until further notice.

In the courtrooms, there will be a delay of some cases scheduled for presentation to the March 18 grand jury session, Slemp said. County officials began Friday to ask people showing possible COVID-19 symptoms to go home. Where possible, court hearings could be conducted via live video feed unless the case requires a defendant to be physically present.

Mountain Empire Older Citizens is also changing some programs and practices to protect its clients. Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Sprinkle on Friday said that MEOC will not operate its congregate feeding centers until further notice. That move affects the eight centers in Norton, Pound, Coeburn, Jonesville, Pennington Gap, Nickelsville, Big Stone Gap and Hiltons.

Meals will be delivered to those clients, Sprinkle said, and MEOC will continue its homemaker and personal care assistant programs as normal. The agency’s transportation operation, MEOC Transit, is maintaining its normal routes and ride services, she said, and buses are being sanitized twice daily. Sprinkle said MEOC is working with the state Department of Rail and Public Transportation to meet state emergency guidelines.