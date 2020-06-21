State health officials reported four new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee, according to state tracking data Sunday.

According to daily case counts charted on the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Carter County added two new cases for 30 cases and one death in its pandemic total. Hawkins County added one for 39 cases and two deaths, and Washington County added one for 102 cases and no deaths.

Sullivan County remained at 72 cases and two deaths, and Greene County stayed at 55 cases and 2 deaths

Johnson County stayed at 26 cases and no deaths, and Unicoi County at 52 cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Sunday’s case total was 35,102 and 526 deaths — increases of 656 and two, respectively, with total testing during the pandemic at 685,381 — 10.03% of the state’s population of 6.83 million. Of total tests to date, 40,967 have been positive for COVID-19 and 644,414 negative.

In Northeast Tennessee, Sunday’s testing results by county stood at:

— Hawkins, 2,614 (53 positive, 2,561 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 4.6%.

— Sullivan, 6,058 (75 positive, 5,983 negative) of 158,348, or 3.83%.

— Washington, 5,729 (125 positive, 5,604 negative) of 129,375, or 4.43%.

— Johnson, 2,432 (27 positive, 2,405 negative) of 17,788, or 13.67%.

— Carter, 2,424 (33 positive, 2,391 negative) of 56,391, or 4.3%.

— Greene, 3,363 (62 positive, 3,301 negative) of 69,069, or 4.87%.

— Unicoi, 1,222 (57 positive, 1,165 negative) of 17,883, or 6.83%.

In far Southwest Virginia, the LENOWISCO Health District remained at 46 cases and four deaths Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Lee County remained at nine cases and no deaths, Wise County remained at 27 cases and two deaths. Scott County stayed eight cases and two deaths and Norton stood at two cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 57,994 cases and 1,611 deaths Saturday — increases of 551 and four, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 603,916 of 8.63 million state residents, or 7%. For nasal swab testing only, 543,186 people have been tested to date, or 6.29%.

In the LENOWISCO district, according to Sunday’s online data, 3,171 of the district’s population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 3.67%.

Test rates by locality were:

— Lee County, 644 of 23,423, or 2.75%.

— Norton, 392 of 3,981, or 9.85%.

— Wise County, 1,314 of 37,383, or 3.51%.

— Scott County, 821 of 21,566, or 3.81%.