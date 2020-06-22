Northeast Tennessee, far Southwest Virginia see new COVID-19 cases

Northeast Tennessee saw five new COVID-19 cases Monday, while Norton saw its first new cases in two months.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Hawkins, Sullivan, Washington, Greene and Unicoi counties each added a case to their pandemic totals in Monday’s data.

Hawkins County stands at 40 cases and two deaths, Sullivan County at 73 cases and two deaths and Greene County at 56 cases and two deaths. Unicoi County posted 53 cases and no deaths, and Washington County stood at 103 cases and no deaths.

Carter County remained at 30 cases and one death, while Johnson County stayed at 26 cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Monday’s case total was 35,553 and 531 deaths — increases of 451 and five, respectively, with total testing during the pandemic at 699,854 — 10.25% of the state’s population of 6.83 million. Of total tests to date, 41,499 have been positive for COVID-19 and 658,355 negative.

In Northeast Tennessee, Monday’s testing results by county stood at:

— Hawkins, 2,645 (55 positive, 2,590 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 4.66%.

— Sullivan, 6,132 (76 positive, 6,056 negative) of 158,348, or 3.87%.

— Washington, 5,800 (127 positive, 5,673 negative) of 129,375, or 4.48%.

— Johnson, 2,445 (29 positive, 2,416 negative) of 17,788, or 13.75%.

— Carter, 2,468 (33 positive, 2,435 negative) of 56,391, or 4.38%.

— Greene, 3,390 (63 positive, 3,327 negative) of 69,069, or 4.91%.

— Unicoi, 1,236 (58 positive, 1,178 negative) of 17,883, or 6.91%.

In far Southwest Virginia, the LENOWISCO Health District saw a pandemic total of 48 cases and four deaths Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus).Norton’s case total doubled to four and no deaths. Lee County remained at nine cases and no deaths, Wise County remained at 27 cases and two deaths and Scott County stayed at eight cases and two deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 58,465 cases and 1,620 deaths Monday — increases of 471 and nine, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 616,807 of 8.63 million state residents, or 7.15%. For nasal swab testing only, 555,607 people have been tested to date, or 6.44%.

In the LENOWISCO district, according to Monday’s online data, 3,194 of the district’s population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 3.69%.

Test rates by locality were:

— Lee County, 654 of 23,423, or 2.79%.

— Norton, 396 of 3,981, or 9.95%.

— Wise County, 1,320 of 37,383, or 3.53%.

— Scott County, 824 of 21,566, or 3.82%.