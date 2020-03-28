Update: West Stone Drive collision claims Kingsport motorcyclist, passenger

KINGSPORT — A motorcyclist died at the scene and his passenger later succumbed to her injuries following a Friday evening crash on West Stone Drive.

According to a news release from Thomas Patton, the Kingsport Police Department’s public information officer, patrol officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on West Stone Drive near Netherland Inn Road at approximately 9:10 p.m.

Due to the serious nature of the crash, the KPD Traffic Unit was called to the scene. The resulting investigation revealed the following:

A white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, pulling a small, single-axle, enclosed utility trailer, was eastbound in the 4200 block of West Stone Drive. The truck was driven and solely occupied by Flavio Gonzalez Cervantes, 37, Church Hill.

A blue 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Jared C. White, 28, Kingsport, and also ridden by a passenger, Lesley B. Seckler, 33, Kingsport, failed to yield the right of way and pulled from a private drive into the path of the pickup, resulting in a collision.

White was killed in the crash.

Seckler, who was critically injured, was transported to a local hospital, where she died Saturday afternoon.

Cervantes was not injured.

All eastbound lanes of West Stone Drive remained closed for approximately four hours to allow for the care and transportation of the injured, clearing of damaged vehicles and debris, and safe investigation of the crash.

“This incident remains under open and active investigation by the KPD Traffic Unit,” Patton said. “As such, no further details can or will be released at this time.”