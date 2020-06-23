Free COVID-19 testing event this week

KINGSPORT — A free COVID-19 testing event will take place on Thursday at the Lynn View Community Center in Kingsport.

The event is being hosted by the Sullivan County Regional Health Department and Ballad Health’s Department of Population Health.

What — A free COVID-19 testing event, available for drive-up and walk-thru. No appointment necessary.

When — June 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Where — Lynn View Community Center (257 Walker St. in Kingsport).

Why — To be more accessible to people who may be vulnerable or susceptible to COVID-19.

Who should come? — Anyone who wants a COVID-19 test.

Gary Mayes, the director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said this is the fifth such event the department has held this year. Previous events have resulted in 40 to 90 people coming out for testing.

Folks are asked to wear a mask to help protect the staff and others who show up for testing. If you’re symptomatic, Mayes asks that you let a team member know as soon as possible.

The health department will contact you with the results of your test, usually in about three to four days, Mayes said.