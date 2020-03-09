Allgaier out to conquer the world with a victory at BMS

KNOXVILLE — Justin Allgaier is ready for his luck to turn when the NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Bristol Motor Speedway on April 4 for the Cheddar’s 300.

The driver of the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet feels the track owes him a good finish. He had disappointing showings of 30th and eighth after leading late in both 2019 BMS races.

“We had the dominant car in both races last year,” Allgaier said Monday during a luncheon at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. “We unfortunately broke a hub in the first race. In the fall race, we were leading and had a tire go flat with eight laps to go. It was so disappointing, but it embodies what Bristol is all about.

“It’s that place where every driver wants to win at Bristol, every driver feels he’s close to winning at Bristol and has something go wrong. When you’ve conquered Bristol, you feel like you’ve conquered the world.”

Allgaier, 33, conquered the high banks in the 2010 spring race, which also had Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards and Kevin Harvick finish in the top five.

Allgaier has 11 top-10 finishes in 18 Bristol starts and won the pole for the 2013 spring race. He also scored a career-best eighth-place Cup Series finish in the 2015 Food City 500.

“Bristol is my favorite racetrack. Obviously with my first win in the Xfinity Series and my best finish in the Cup Series, it’s near and dear to my heart,” he said. “It’s a place where it’s fun to be at. It’s difficult, a physically demanding and challenging racetrack. It’s one of those places you have to keep up with adjustments all day.”

The 11-year veteran and 11-time Xfinity winner is coming off two of his best seasons. After a career-high five wins in 2018, he had one win and a fourth-place finish in the points standings last season.

The first part of this season has resembled his recent experiences at Bristol. Driving for car owner Dale Earnhardt Jr., Allgaier has just one top 10 in the first four races and was 13th last Saturday at Phoenix after pit strategy didn’t work out.

“We’ve had a strong car but not the results to show for it,” he said. “Now that the West Coast swing is over, we’re trying to get re-centered and focus on what we need to do to be fast week in and week out, and what we need to execute the finishes.”