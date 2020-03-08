Betty Blue Hagood Richardson

She had been a faithful member of First Baptist Church for over seventy years, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and in a number of other leadership roles.

Betty and L.B. Richardson, her husband of over fifty years, were active in real estate and farming and owned and operated the Romoco Farm Store for almost six decades. Upon L.B.’s death, Betty and the Richardson Family Partnership continued with historic preservation projects in downtown Rogersville.

Betty Richardson was honored with several awards for her historic preservation efforts and passion, including from Heritage Alliance, the East Tennessee Historical Society, and the Rogersville Chamber of Commerce.

Survivors include children Charlotte R. Webb (George) of Rogersville, Lloyd B. Richardson of Knoxville (Amy), Denise R. Pennington (Dan) of Rogersville, Elaine R. Jordan of Holden Beach, NC, and Suzanne R. Whiten (Jeff) of Piedmont, S.C.; twenty-three grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

She was the daughter of the late Hobart V. Hagood and Stella Carter Drain Hagood of Persia and was preceded in death by her husband, seven brothers and sisters (H.V., Jr., Robert, and Virginia Hagood; Jack and Georgia Rose Drain; Lewis and Larry Hagood), as well as her grandson, Aaron T. Webb.

The family will receive friends beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Rogersville First Baptist Church, with the celebration of life service to immediately follow at 6:30 p.m.

Interment in Highland Cemetery will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hawkins County (Dolly Parton) Imagination Library Foundation, P.O. Box 512, Rogersville, TN 37857; and Of One Accord Ministry, commonly known as “Shepherd’s Center”, of 306 East Main Street, Rogersville.

