Bob Stedman Kamber

Bob was born August 18, 1926 in Des Moines Iowa, the first child of the late Louis O. Kamber and Julia Stedman Kamber. He served in the Navy during World War II. Bob graduated from Iowa State University in December 1950 with BSEE and BSME degrees. His entire professional career was involved in the power generation-electric utility industry; first with Babcock and Wilcox Co., then Stearns-Roger, Denver, then Nebraska Public Power District, from which he retired in 1987, after 28 years of service. Bob had been a registered Professional Engineer in Colorado and Nebraska and was a Life Member of NSPE and ASME. He and his late wife Betty moved to Kingsport in 1987. He was a member of Waverly Road Presbyterian Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Betty Slemp Kamber and her identical twin sister, Margie Slemp Andes and husband Dr. G. D. Andes, DVM.

Bob is survived by his sons, Steven R. Kamber and wife Stacey of Dallas, TX, Scott Kamber and wife Beth of Laramie, WY; daughter, Robyne Kamber May and husband Rory of Brandon, FL; sister, Phyllis K. Rold of Centennial, CO; brother, Richard L. Kamber and wife Mary Jane of Oconomowoc, WIS; and grandchildren, Stephanie K. Pessarra and husband Kris; and their three year old twins, Camille Stacey Pessarra and Leo Robert Pessarra of Dallas, TX; Sean Kamber and wife Elizabeth and their three year old son, Steven George Kamber and newborn, Angeline Jane of Ft. Worth, TX; Major Robert A. Kamber, USAF and wife Jamie, and Michael Kamber and wife Shannon of Cheyenne, WY; nephew, Dr. Gary Andes DVM and wife Andrea of Kingsport; niece, Terri Andes Rice and husband Frank of Piney Flats; as well as several other nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. with The Rev. Collin Blair Adams officiating.

A private interment with family only will follow at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Waverly Road Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, 1415 Waverly Rd, Kingsport, TN 37664.

The family would like to express special thanks to the entire staff of NHC Healthcare, Kingsport, for their loving care of Bob during his time there.