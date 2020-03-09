KINGSPORT - Doris Harkleroad, 89, of Kingsport died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center after an extended illness.

Born in Kingsport where she resided most of her life. Doris was a homemaker and sold beauty products for several years. She prided in taking care of herself. Doris sang in The Surgener Family Trio and played the auto-harp. She attended Central Assembly of God.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. “Trigger” Harkleroad; her mother, Dimple Surgener and father, Hubert Arrington; stepfather, Zora E. Surgener; and her brothers, Billy Joe Surgener and Howard Surgener.

Doris is survived by her two daughters, Judy Janelle Coates and husband Cecil of Kingsport, and Lana Kay Snowden and husband Tommy of Kingsport; two grandchildren, Gary Donovan Coates and Brent Snowden and wife Simone; three great-grandchildren, Logan Coates, Amelia Snowden and Victoria Snowden; two sisters, Shirley Riner and Gailen Hooven; two brothers, David Surgener and Samuel Wayne Surgener; half-sister, Judith White; two half-brothers, Joe Purcell and Butch Purcell; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes. The funeral service will follow at 7:00p.m. with Pastor Phil Kestner and Rev. Bob Yates officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Snowden, Brent Snowden, Gary Donovan Coates, Cecil Ketron and Logan Coates.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Assembly Of God Church, 1801 McGhee Street, Kingsport TN, 37660.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Doris Evelyn Harkleroad.