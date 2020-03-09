SPARTANBURG, SC - Harley William Easler, 94, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born November 8, 1925 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Bonner Guy and Buna Petty Easler and the widower of Audre Cornelia Burns Easler for 71 years.

Mr. Easler served in the U.S. Army during WWII and fought in the Battle of the Bulge, and was a German POW. Harley was retired from Draper/Rockwell. He was a member of Peach Valley Baptist Church and Cherokee Masonic Lodge #135. He loved to play golf and spades.

Survivors include his daughter, Nancy White (Bruce) of Campobello, SC; his son, Phil Easler (Pam) of Kingsport, TN; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; sisters, Mattie Lee Trexler, Sarah Tolleson, and Patricia Hewitt (Ronnie), all of Spartanburg, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased siblings are Mable Blanton, Stella Wood, Gladys Malone, Raymond Easler, and Guy Easler.

Visitation will be at 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Floyd’s Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307 with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Will Easler and The Rev. Ron Gaddy. Burial with Masonic and Military rites will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peach Valley Baptist Church, 105 Burns Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.

The family will be at the home.

