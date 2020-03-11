WISE, VA - Edward L. Kelly passed away on March 10, 2020 at the age of 85 after a tough battle with cancer.

He was the son of the late Rolley F. Kelley and Nora Phipps Kelley. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Carl Kelley and Cecil Kelley and sisters, Bessie Kelley, Pansy Phipps Kelley, wife Matilda C. Kelley and son Micheal Dale Kelley.

Edward graduated from Clintwood High School in 1952 and began his life working at a sawmill in Clintwood, Virginia, with his brother Kenneth. Then was drafted into the United States Army in 1957, where he served as a Medic in Germany until 1959 after receiving an Honorable discharge he attended barber school and became a local barber in Norton, Virginia, and worked at Ray's Barber Shop. After cutting many local coal miners hair he decided the grass was greener in the coal mines. He left the barber shop in 1972 and became a coal miner at the Bullitt Mine with the Westmoreland Coal Company of Appalachia, Virginia, where he became disabled.

While working at the Bullitt Mine he made many friends and retained the nickname of "Old Man", special friends include Daniel Hughes of Kentucky, John Yorke of Wise Virginia, Jeff Miller of Weber City, Virginia, and Jim Smith of Wise Virginia.

After retiring from the Westmorland Coal Company, Edward enjoyed many hobbies

Edward was a 50 year member of the Suthers Masonic Lodge #259 of Norton, VA.

Survivors include his two loving daughters Angela Kelley of Wise, Virginia and Elaine Swiney and husband Jay of Appalachia Virginia; Two Grandson's, Seth Sargent of Fulks Run, Virginia and Reuben Sargent of Wise, Virginia; 6 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Catherine Cox and husband Danny of Millboro, Virginia, Mary Edith Counts of Clintwood, Virginia and Vonda Walsh and husband Cliff of Lexington, Virginia; 4 brothers, Kenneth Kelley and wife Betty of Richlands, Virginia, Allen Kelley and wife Lucy of Lebanon, Virginia, Blaine Kelley and wife Shirley of Clintwood, Virginia and James Kelley of Clintwood, Virginia. And a host of other relatives and friends.

Masonic services for Edward Kelly will be held at 7:00 P.M. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with funeral services to follow with Jim Smith officiating. The Family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Saturday at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 12:00 P.M. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Kelley Family Cemetery in Clintwood, VA. Family and friends will meet at 11:00 A.M. Sunday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to the Suthers Masonic Lodge #259. P.O. Box 259 Norton Virginia, 24273. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.