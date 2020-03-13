ROGERSVILLE - Dorothy Mae Bowman Dodson, 92, of Rogersville passed away Friday morning, March 13, 2020 at the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Dodson; parents, Robert and Leathie Bowman; sisters, Goldie Wills, Sara Prewett, Judy Bagwell, and Gerri Eastwood; brothers, Dewey, James, and Bobby Bowman.

She is survived by her daughter, Georgina Mowl and husband, Jerry; three grandchildren, Rachel Lovett (Derek) and Raeanna Mowl and Matthew Mowl; sisters, Aretha Pratt and Sandra Lawson; brother, Geronia Bowman (Christine); along with several nieces, nephews and a host of friends and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Family and friends who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.

