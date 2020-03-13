GRAY - Nancy Jean Frye, 71, of Gray went home to be with the Lord Thursday March 12, 2020 at her residence. She was born to the late Howard Curtis and Margie Gray in Bluff City.

Nancy was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker most of her life. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her grandchildren where her whole world. She loved flowers and gardening.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers; Howard Jr. and Richard Curtis.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 54 years; Roger Dale Frye, son; Gary Dale Frye, daughter; Dalena Carrol, grandchildren; Gary Logan and Landan Dale Frye, Dylan Saber and Dustin Sydney Hale, son-in-law; Wesley Shane Hale, sister; Susie Banner, and half-brother; Joseph Gray.

The family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Sunday March 15, 2020 at Tetrick Funeral Services from 5:30PM-7:00PM. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00PM with Greg Rose officiating. A Graveside Service will be conducted on Monday March, 16, 2020 beginning at 9:00AM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Everyone who wishes to attend the Graveside is asked to meet at the cemetery by 8:50AM.

