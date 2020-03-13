Patricia Lee Byrd, age 75, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.

She was born in California, grew up in Kingsport, TN and lived most of her life in FL. Patricia enjoyed traveling, boating, fishing, collecting seashells, and hosting many successful parties enjoyed by all. She was a talented artist at tole painting and she left behind many beautiful works of art to her loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her ex-husband of 47 years, Orville Wayne Byrd; parents, Leland Gaither and Pauline Spears Condry; sisters, Shelby and Deborah Sue (Susie); brother, Jimmy Lee; and her beloved yorkie, Mandee.

She is survived by her children, Cheri “Pugzlee” Byrd and Greg Byrd; grandson, Brandon; great-grandson, Cameron; sister, Darlene.

Per her request, her ashes will be scattered at the beach in Naples, FL.

Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home, Morristown, TN.