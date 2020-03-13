KINGSPORT - Verbena “Jean” Houser Hamilton, 90, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord and her heavenly family on March 12 th , 2020.

Her family was by her side at home when she won her battle against Parkinson and Dementia.

She was born to the late John Millard and Sadie Mae Houser on January 26th, 1930 in Blountville, Tennessee. Jean graduated from Holston High School and worked briefly for Parks Belk in Kingsport after graduation.

She was married 69 years to the love of her life and soulmate, Freddie Hamilton, on April 8th, 1950 at Fordtown Baptist Church where they are still members. Jean had a beautiful alto voice and both were choir members until her illness struck. She also loved to play the organ in the home and sing along.

Jean dedicated her life to being a full-time loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking meals for her family; sewing clothes for her daughters and gardening vegetables and flowers. She was named after the flower Verbena. Her green thumb could nurture any flower back to life.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Sadie Houser, Kingsport; her brothers, John and JD. Houser, Kingsport; her sister Geneva Houser of the home, and son-in-law, Reece Jenkins. She is survived by her husband Freddie Hamilton and two daughters Sandra (James) Overbay, Brenda Jenkins of Kingsport and three brothers, Denver and Allen Houser of Kingsport, Lynn Houser of Plant City, Florida. Jean also had one granddaughter, Angela Overbay, and was a full-time babysitter for working parents. Jean had many nephews and nieces.

Her caregiver, Joanne Martin, lovingly cared for Jean so that she could stay in her home with Freddie. The family gives their deepest gratitude to her and the doctors, nurses, chaplains of the Amedisys Team.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 12:00-2:00 pm at East Tennessee Funeral Home, Blountville, TN. A funeral service with Brian Moore officiating will be held Sunday at 2:00 pm at East Tennessee Funeral Home, Blountville. Graveside services will be conducted following at East Tennessee Cemetery in the Garden of Devotion.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Fordtown Baptist Church Building Fund 444 Old Fordtown Rd. Kingsport, TN. 37663 Ph. # 423-239-8760.

East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Verbeana “Jean” Hamilton.