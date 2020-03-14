KINGSPORT - Cathy Gail Johnson, 63, passed during the morning hours of Wednesday (March 11, 2020) at her home surrounded by her loving family following an extended illness.

Cathy was born on November 18, 1956 in Kingsport, TN to the late Paul Maxwell & Helen Louise (Richards) Meade.

Cathy enjoyed scrapbooking, collecting Longaberger Baskets, her “furry-friends”, and spending time with her family and friends. Cathy was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend; she will be greatly missed by all.

In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Wilson Meade “Pudgy”.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Melanie Johnson Mars & wife Christina; two sons, Nicholas Johnson and Caleb Johnson & wife Ashley; two “sons in her heart”, Brandon Tilson and Robert Wallace; and a host of friends.

The family will greet guests and share memories on Friday (March 20, 2020) from 6 to 8 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. A comfort meal will be provided while sharing memories of Cathy.

Online condolences may be made to the Johnson family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Johnson family.