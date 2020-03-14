Chao Nan Lai

Chao has suffered from dementia for many years, his family want to thank the facility at Christian Care in Blountville for helping to care for him in the last couple of years. Surviving are his wife, three kids, seven grandchildren, and five siblings

Chao was born in Taiwan on July 25, 1945. He was the only child in his family to go to college. He attended Fu Jen Catholic University and majored in philosophy. After his graduation and service in the military, he returned back to his home town in Chung Hua as a teacher.

Chao moved his whole family to Southern California in 1985 in pursuit of a different life for his family. Having been a teacher in Taiwan, he valued the huge upside in the opportunities of education in the United States. Students have the ability to choose what they want to study instead of being placed in what they should study “only” based on their year-end test score. While providing a better educational system for his kids, he also pursuit his own dream, Chinese medicine, through a very tough path. He worked in manual labor jobs during the day and attended night schools for years. He finally graduated and became a board certified acupuncturist. However, there is a lot more to running a business than just being able to practice medicine. Back in the 90s, insurance reimbursement rate for Chinese medicine was a challenge.

Chao suffered multiple strokes in the early 2000s and later on was diagnosed with dementia. He would have been extremely proud of his three kids. His daughter (Sherry Lai) is a very successful GM for Panda Express store in Atlanta. His sons (Casia and Benson Lai) have created their own opportunities working in their own restaurant Edo Sushi Bar and Grill.

Dad, thanks for making all the sacrifices. Hope we made you proud and will continue to make you proud by passing what we know to our kids. Rest In Peace,

Your kids

Casia, Sherry, Benson