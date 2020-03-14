KINGSPORT - Shirley Ann McMurray Wright, 82 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Wexford House following a long illness.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.

A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Will Shewey and Pastor Lew Kaiser officiating. Music will be provided by True Faith Quartet.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am Monday at Mtn Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am. Pallbearers will be Shawn Wright, Benjamin Robinson, Jacob McMurray, Clairion Peters, Roger Quillen and Mahmoud Yaqout.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Shirley’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at 2020 Meadowview Parkway #100 Kingsport, TN 37660 or to a charity of one’s choice.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Wright family.