DUFFIELD, VA/ ROBINETTE VALLEY COMMUNITY - Vandue James Gamble, 91, of Duffield/Robinette Valley Community went to be with the Lord on March 13, 2020.

He was born on February 8, 1929 in Scott County, Virginia to the late Emmett and Louann Sloan Gamble. Vandue served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953. He was a heavy equipment operator, worked at Holston Defense and retired from Eastman in 1991.

Vandue liked hunting, fishing, and gardening. He especially liked sharing the produce from his garden with family and friends. He was always ready and willing to lend a helping hand to others when needed.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Frances Peavler and Nellie White; and brothers, Robert E. Gamble and J.T. Gamble.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Frances Wells Gamble; daughter, Carolyn Fields and husband Myron; sisters, Syble Adams and Colleen Dougherty; brother, Note Gamble; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12PM to 2PM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Glenn Lovell and Rev. George Lane officiating.

A military graveside service will follow the funeral service at Holston View Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 will conduct honors.

Carter Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Gamble Family.