GREENEVILLE - Dorothy Lee Pixley, 88, of Greeneville, TN, went home to be with her Savior on Sunday, March 15th, 2020.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday March 17th from 2:00 pm till 4:30pm at Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church (1927 Lost Mountain Pike, Greeneville, TN). Service will follow with Pastor Billy Moore and Rev. Dallas Moore officiating. Graveside will follow in the church cemetery with the church family as pallbearers.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.