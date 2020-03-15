Edna Doris Davis Arnold, 89, slipped off in the middle of the night to be with the Lord and her sweetheart on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

A drop by viewing will be held in place of a service due to health concerns, on Monday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport. The graveside service will be at Liberty Hill Cemetery at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Gerhardt officiating. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 3:50 p.m.

The family wishes to thank Preston Place for their care.

If you wish, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity.