KINGSPORT - Judy Scott Owens, 73, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

The family will receive friends Monday, March 16, 2020, from 12:00-1:45 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm with Pastor Chris Alford officiating.

The Graveside & Committal Service will follow at 3:00 pm in the Masonic Garden at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers. Serving as honorary pallbearers, Michael Surgenor, Wayne Fish, Paul Henson, Kent Smith, Otis Bowen and Ivan Scott.

