KINGSPORT - Dalton Payton Graham passed peacefully on Sunday (March 15, 2020) at the age of 83. He was born in McRoberts, KY on September 22, 1936.

Dalton was a graduate of JJ Kelly High School and Clinch Valley College in Wise, VA. He moved to Maryland and labored as a shipping foreman for the Signode Steel Corporation. Upon retirement, he built a home and returned to the Kingsport area.

Dalton was a true family man. Extremely proud of the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. An accomplished athlete in his younger days; playing softball and was an avid golfer. He enjoyed travel, country music, collecting “treasures”, and was a fan of the Orioles, Colts, Ravens, and NASCAR.

Dalton is preceded in death by his parents, Roy & Violet Graham; step-mother, Hazel Graham; son, Eric Graham; and brother, Robert Steven Graham.

Dalton is survived by his wife of 63 years, Wilma (Nee Mullins) Graham; children, Tony Graham of Marion, VA, Susan Cox of Westminster, MD, and Scott Graham of Youngsville, NC; siblings, Frances Orr, Leroy Graham, and Gary Graham; nine grandchildren, Brian Neall, Amy Nelson, Chris Neall, Andrew Neall, Beth Smith, Gregory Graham, Jordan Graham, Joshua Graham, and Jessica Graham; and six great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date with a private inurnment to follow.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions be sent University Virginia’s College at Wise in his name.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to caregivers at Asbury Place at Baysmont House for the excellent care and support.

Online condolences may be made to the Graham family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Graham family.