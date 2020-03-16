KINGSPORT - Melissa “Mickey” Ketron, 54, of Kingsport, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 15, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was a mother to all nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephew. Mickey had a heart of gold and was a friend to all. She was an avid Tennessee Vols fan. Mickey loved her Tennessee football games, traveling, camping, and all outdoor activities.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ransom Ketron; grandfather, George Fugate; grandmother, Martha Fugate; sister, Patty Fugate Hicks; sister-in-law, Joyce Trent; brothers, Dwight Fugate and Tony Fugate; uncles, Jimmy Fugate and J.B. Fugate; and aunt, Mable Hickman.

Mickey is survived by her mother, Margie Ruth Ketron; brother, Gary Trent; brother-in-law, Jackie Hicks; sisters, Norma (Snookie) Manis, Patricia McDavid, Kathy Crawford and husband, Bobby, Linda “Peanut” Prater and husband Matt, Buffy Rowland and husband Brandon; sister-in-law, Rita Fugate; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles; and special life time friends, Pier (Moma) Weston and Ava Carter.

In consideration of the family and public health there will not be a formal visitation but friends may drop by from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, or anytime at the home of her sister, Linda “Peanut” Prater, 5917 Roseberry Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660.

A graveside service will be conducted 1pm Thursday at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Rev. Cecil Necessary officiating. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50pm.

Pallbearers will be nephews and cousins.

The family would like to give a special thank you to BHMA Hematology and Oncology of Kingsport, Dr. Ibrahim Nakhoul, and Dr. Steven Baumrucker.

