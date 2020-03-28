James Ernest “Jim” Campbell

Jim was the son of Ernest and Blanche Meade Campbell. Jim served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, and, was a retired auditor with the Virginia Department of Taxation. He later served as the bookkeeper for Glenn’s Finer Homes in Norton. He was very active in community service. Jim served in the Norton Fire Department for over 25 years and was awarded Honorary Member status. As a devoted member of the Norton Lions Club, Jim, in the late 1950’s and early 1960’s was a part of the club’s legendary “Bearded Beauties.” He was one of the co-founders of the Country Cabin in Norton, a past president of the Norton Little League, and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Norton.

Surviving are his wife, Shirley W. Campbell, his children (and their spouses): Lisa Campbell Bolling (Robbie), Jamie Campbell (Anthony McFarland), Marissa Campbell Bell (Travis); and special grandsons Douglas Campbell (Nikki), and Justin Campbell (Sarah Ulmer); his grandchildren include Emma Stacy, Benjamin Bolling, Lauren Campbell, Cameron Bell, and Dawson Bell. Great grandchildren are: Ty Campbell, Baylee Campbell, Cannen Campbell, E.J. Campbell, Ellyanna Campbell, Cyler and Saul Ulmer; his great granddaughters are Alice Bowling and Lillian Stacy.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 PM Monday at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, with the Reverend Jim Collie officiating. The family gratefully acknowledges the loving prayers and concerns at the time of their loss and recognizes the difficulty of sharing sympathies at this time. Online condolences may be sent to www.hagyfawbush.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Norton, PO Box 499, Norton, VA 24273.

Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Campbell family. For additional information, please call 276-679-0192.