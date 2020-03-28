GATE CITY, VA - Phyllis Henry Meade, 84, of Gate City, VA, passed away on Thursday, March 26, after several years of declining health.

Due to Covid19 virus concerns, the family respectfully requests no visitors or drop-offs of food at the home. We are doing okay and are fortunate to not be in need of anything.

No visitation or formal funeral service will be held. Graveside services will be conducted at Holston View Cemetery at 2 pm on Sunday, March 29. Family and friends should gather at the gravesite no later than 1:45 pm.

For those wishing to honor Phyllis’ memory, may we suggest Phyllis’ church. Donations may be sent to New Bethel Baptist Church, c/o Mrs. Jackie Fuller, 634 Whitetail Circle, Nickelsville, VA 24271.

