Ruth Ella Tranbarger Greer went to be with the Lord on March 28, 2020. She was born in Hawkins County, TN and lived in Kingsport most of her life.

Ruth attended Dobyns-Bennett High School and worked at Tennessee Eastman when she was young. She was a member of Fort Robinson Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Odell Greer, Sr.; parents, Robert Bruce and Pearl Epperson Tranbarger; sisters, Leota Tranbarger, Mabel Martin, Anna Lou Casteel and Marie Smith; brothers, Hubert, Bob, Paul and Jack Tranbarger.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Bill Greer, Jr.; sister, Margaret Cooper; several nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a private family Graveside Service will be conducted in the Chapel Mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Rev. Bob Ruth will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, Ruth would want you to make a memorial contribution to your church or to the charity of your choice.

Bill would like to thank her special niece, Cindy Arnold and Ruth’s friends, Phyllis Patterson and Lois Jenkins for stopping by the house to brighten her day. He would also like to thank her cousin, Joyce Young of Franklin, NC for all the cards and gifts she sent to his mother through the years.

