HILTONS, VA - Shirley Blackburn, 88, of Hiltons, VA went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her residence.

A private family Graveside Service will be conducted in the Chapel Mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pastor Will Shewey will officiate.

A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hiltons United Methodist Church, 2869 Hiltons Road, Gate City, VA 24251.

