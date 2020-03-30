GASTONIA, NC - Fawn Bolton Woods, 95, a longtime resident of Fordtown, TN, went to be with her Lord on March, 28, 2020.

She was born July 22, 1924, to Romania and Will Bolton of Greene County, TN. She was married to Robert Woods, Jr., deceased, of Church Hill, TN.

She is survived by two children, Charlotte Sue Walton and Robert Wayne Woods, of Gastonia, NC. Surviving sisters are Marie Charlton, Stella Wilcox, and Norma Lucas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Woods, Jr., both parents, sisters, Eileen Parker, Mary Katherine McMakin, and brothers, Don Bolton and Leon Bolton.

Fawn enjoyed and cherished her four grandchildren; Gregory Walton, Candice Conner, Robbie Woods, Matthew Woods, and nine great-grandchildren; Parker, Chloe, Callie, Caleb, Jonathan, Ethan, Andrew, Luke, and Levi.

She was a longtime member of Fordtown Baptist Church, and enjoyed cooking, hospitality, and socializing with friends and family. Her family was greatly impacted by her Christian faith through being a diligent spouse, a loving homemaker, and was always opening her home to family and friends.

A special thanks for the kind care she received at Morningside Assisted Living and Courtland Terrace in Gastonia.

There will be a private family graveside service at East Tennessee cemetery in Blountville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials and gifts can be sent to Fordtown Baptist Church at 444 Old Fordtown Road, Kingsport, TN 37663.

Online condolences may be made to the Woods family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Woods family.