KINGSPORT - James “Jimmy” Baker, 70, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 6, 1949, in Nitro, WV to the late Hayden and Marie Holland Baker.

Jimmy was a faithful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother who was loved by everyone. He was very creative and enjoyed carpentry work and playing golf.

Jimmy was a former owner and manager of Western Sizzlin Steak House in Kingsport, Bristol, Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. He retired from Fluor Daniels Construction Company as an Insulator.

He was a committed Christian and member of Pleasant View Baptist Church where he had previously taught Sunday school.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of fifty years, Inez Hammonds Baker; sons, Timothy Baker and wife, Charlene, Jason Baker and wife, Amanda; grandchildren, Madison Yates, Jaxon Baker and Callalisa Baker.; great-grandchildren, Eli and Isaiah; brothers, Hayden Baker and wife, Kathy, David Baker and wife, Jo and Gary Baker; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends Thursday, April 2, 2020, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.

A private family Celebration of Life Service will follow with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. The service may be viewed online by going to Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook page.

Burial will follow in the Garden of Meditation at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2101 Stadium Drive, Kingsport, TN 37664 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Smoky Mountain Health & Hospice for their compassionate care of Jimmy.

