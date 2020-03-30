Mary Charlene Ross 83, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Gate City, VA. She was born in Fall Branch, TN. and was a resident of Kingsport, TN. most of her life. Charlene was a member of Arcadia United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Abe and Melva Poore, her husband; Warren Ross, brother; Danny Poore, daughter in law; Lou Baines, son in law; Mark Williams, father of her children; Billy Jack Baines.

Charlene is survived by two daughters; Carolyn Pearson (Gary) and Sharon Williams, son; Jackie Baines, grandchildren; Heather Smith and Abby Pearson, niece; Lisa Leonard, nephew; Rev. David Poore.

The family will have a private service Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm at East Tennessee Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Poore officiating. A graveside will follow the service at East Tennessee Cemetery.

East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Mary Charlene Ross.