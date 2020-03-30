And this is life eternal, for Gene knows his Heavenly Father,

the only true God, and Jesus Christ, his Savior sure whom God has sent.

Welcome home Gene.

KINGSPORT - Moss Eugene “Gene” Chambers Jr. of Kingsport, beloved husband and father, went home to be with his Lord Jesus on Sunday (March 29, 2020), at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.

Gene was born on January 13, 1932 in Manchester, GA. He graduated from Americus High School and from Georgia Southwestern University. He served in the Navy as a Corpsman and was a Veteran of the Korean War. Gene graduated with a master’s degree from the University of Georgia. He retired from Eastman as a senior analytical chemist of 26 years. Gene was very active in his church, Tennessee Right To Life, Eastman Rock Hounds Club, performing in barbershop quartets, KYSO youth soccer coach and announcer, and serving meals on wheels. He also very much enjoyed playing dominos and square dancing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Moss Eugene Chambers Sr. and Estelle Wilson Chambers, and his wife of 57 years Mary Ann Chambers.

Gene is survived by his wife Shirley Bell Chambers; sister, Barbara Braziel; three children, Jeanne Ann Smith, Barbara Bregard (Jim) and Charles Chambers (Lisa) and six grandchildren, Catherine Ashworth (Levi), Lyle Smith, Grace Bregard, Mark Bregard, Laura Chambers, Clark Chambers; Shirley’s children, Shaylah Schultz Clouse (Brian) and John Schultz.

There will be a family service at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Dice officiating. Burial will be in Mountain Home National Cemetery.

There will be a celebration of life at a future date.

In lieu of flowers please donate in his memory to the Kingsport, TN Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport Tennessee

505 Dale Street

Kingsport, TN 37660