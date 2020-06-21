He was born October 25, 1933 in Spartanburg, South Carolina and raised in Chesnee, South Carolina. After graduating from Fairforest High School, he served in the military in the Korean Conflict. He moved to Kingsport in 1966 and lived here the remainder of his life. Maxie retired from Kingsport Times News as Production Manager where he established lifelong friendships with several of his co-workers and friends.

Preceding Maxie in death are his parents, Vernette and John Wlodarek, and Maxie C. Adams, Sr.

He leaves, to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Ann; his children, Cindy Hyde and Tommy, Michael Adams, Lisa Bruner and Michael, John Adams and Becky, Scott Vodenik and Cynthia, Michelle Vodenik and Justin, Maxine Stonecipher and Nathan; eleven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and special companion, Pepe’.

Honorary Pallbearers will be sons; Michael Adams, John Adams, and Scott Vodenik; son-in-law, Michael Bruner; Grandson, Cody Stonecipher, and close friend, Michael Christian.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to Amedysis Home Health and Hospice, Jan Kitzmiller Dunn, and Hamlett-Dobson for all of their help and kindness.

Visitation will take place from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, with the Funeral Service following at 6:00 p.m. Rick Dinkins, Chaplin will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Saint Jude’s in name of Maxie Adams.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving hte family of Maxie Clifford Adams, Jr..