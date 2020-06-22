Romans 8:18 For I reckon the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.

NICKELSVILLE, VA - Fred Meade, age 69 of Nickelsville, VA passed into the care of our Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on February 10, 1951 to the late Ballard and Edith Meade of Nickelsville, VA. He was a born again Christian and a member of Nickelsville First Baptist Church. His greatest hope was for all of his family to be saved and living a life pleasing to the Lord.

Fred was a farmer and operated the dairy farm for over 40 years, until cancer took his health and he retired completely in 2018. The illness he fought for 12 years never kept him from praising the Lord or living his testimony. Fred was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but rejoicing that he is with the Lord and no longer suffering; his wife of 46 years, Susan Culbertson Meade, of the home; son, Nick Meade; daughter, Kylie Lane and husband Jonathan; grand- children, Breanna Lane, Ethan Lane and Lilly Grace Meade; a sister, Debbie Brown and husband, Jody, all of Nickelsville; their daughter, Joetta Combs and husband, Matthew of Abingdon, VA.

He leaves behind many close friends and a special buddy, Pete Dog.

Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Steve Collins officiating.

Music will be provided by Linda and Bobby Hillman. Pallbearers will be Billy Byington, Vannis Scalf, Jeremy Herron, Doug Kilgore, Gavin Meade, Michael Culbertson, Ed Seiber and Jerry Meade. Dave Finch, Rob Finch, Dan Burke, Jeff Lucas, Randy Byington and Jonah Lee will serve as honorary pallbearers. Visitors are welcome anytime at the residence also.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am.

The family would like to thank all of those who have helped care for Fred over the past years. Dr. DeMotts, DaSilva and especially to Dr. Scott Coen and Rachel Carter of Radiation/Oncology. We also thank Ballad Hospice, who helped us through these last weeks, most especially Paytria, whose loving care and gentleness with Fred touched us all. You were a Godsend for us.

Phillipians 1:21…to live is Christ and to die is gain.

