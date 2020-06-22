Marion E. (Pappy) Harris

He was born in Fleming County, KY on October 18, 1930 to the late Robert Hayes and Lillian Lucinda (King) Harris. He is also preceded in death by his wife Bessie Marie Harris, his siblings, Effie, Nannie, May, Bessie, Joe, Omar, Elmer, Oral, Emery, Robert, Herschel and Ray. He was the last sibling of 13 children.

Marion sang gospel music for over 70 years and was currently singing with his family, The Sluss Family. He was a founding member of the Home Corner Freewill Baptist Church in 1964. The church is in Marion, Indiana and is still a well established and growing church at this time.

He is survived by his daughter; Catherine Sluss and husband Bill, Nickelsville, VA; grandchildren, Randy Sluss, Nickelsville, VA, Regina Kinsler and husband, Larry, Nickelsville, VA; great-grandaughter, Haylee Kinsler, Nickelsville, VA; along with several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his friends of the Log House Church.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday night, June 23, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of Gate City Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. with Randy Sluss speaking. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m.

Due to severe family allergies, we are respectfully requesting no flowers.

The family would like to thank the staff of the 100 Unit of Holston Manor Nursing Home and the nursing staff at Holston Valley Hospital who cared for Marion.

An online guest register is available for the Harris family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Marion Ernest (Pappy) Harris.