MT. CARMEL - Reece Ann Rowlett 74, of Mt. Carmel went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2020 at her home.

She was a born again Christian and an active member of Elim Baptist Church in Church Hill. Reece Ann especially enjoyed traveling with her husband where they had the privilege of visiting 48 states. Her favorite sights to see were lighthouses, waterfalls, and covered bridges. Reece Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Anita Rowlett Skelton; grandson, Brandon Skelton; parents, Henry and Grace Nelson.

Survivors include her loving husband of 55 years, Jimmy Rowlett; daughter, Kristy Campbell and husband Blake; granddaughter, Hannah Cooper and husband Justin; grandson, Luke Champ and fiancé Aubrie; great- granddaughters, Raelynn and Brooklynn Cooper; great-grandson, Sawyer Lambert; along with a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Fred White officiating.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15AM to go in procession.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Avalon Hospice for their loving care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made in her honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

