She attended high school in Mount Healthy, OH. She was last employed by Home Depot.

She worshipped at Bethel Apostolic Church in Kingsport, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Rickey Wayne Hersman.

Survived by her mother, Virginia Cleo Hersman of Cincinnati, Ohio; two sons, Wesley Weigel and Richard Manis, Jr. both of Kingsport, TN; granddaughter, Phoenix Weigel of Kingsport, TN; nephew, Adam Thomas of Batesville, IN; aunt, Ilene Fletcher and husband Ted of Duffield, VA; uncles, Ervin Collings of Church Hill, TN and Lloyd Collings and wife Judy of Kingsport, TN; and several cousins. She always stayed in close contact with a special cousin, Sharon Mauk.

The family of Anita Marie Weigel-Manis will receive friends from 12 to 1 pm Friday, June 26, 2020, in the Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1 pm with Rev. Mitchell Whisnant officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, Va. Active pallbearers: Wesley Weigel, Richard Manis Jr, Gene Collings, Adam Thomas, David McMillion and Rick Mauk. Honorary: Charles Collings, Jimmy Collings, Ted Fletcher Jr., Robert Clark and Jarrod Clark.

